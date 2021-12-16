‘For the sake of peace, Pakistan and TTP must talk.’

A survivor hopes for a better future seven years after one of the country’s most brutal terrorist attacks.

According to a survivor of an attack by the armed group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, Pakistan and the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) must sit down and talk, which is essential for achieving peace.

Muaz Irfan was only 15 years old when the TTP, a banned group, attacked his school, the Army Public School (APS), in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on December 22nd.

16th of November, 2014.

Irfan was hit by eight bullets, six of which hit his left arm, one his leg, and one his right arm.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 147 students and injured hundreds more. It was one of the deadliest in Pakistani history.

In an interview with the Turkish news channel TRT in October 2021, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed that the government is in talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan, seven years later.

“We must think as a nation when making some decisions.”

“It’s critical for our country to reach an agreement with this militant group so that we can protect thousands of innocent children like us from terrorist attacks,” Irfan said.

In November, the TTP and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement on a cease-fire, which unfortunately came to an end on December.

Two days later, the TTP launched two attacks in North Waziristan, targeting police officers escorting anti-polio campaign volunteers and vaccination teams.

“We’ve witnessed this heinousness.

I recall how ruthlessly these terrorists murdered children.

That attack took the lives of three of my friends, and they can still do horrible things if we don’t force them to sit down and talk.

In negotiations, Pakistan must agree to some of their terms, and vice versa,” Irfan explained.

The masterminds of the attack were killed or sentenced to death, according to a security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media.

“We have apprehended all 12 terrorists who were involved in this heinous crime.”

Military courts tried the main six terrorists and sentenced them to death,” he said.

