For the second day, France has reported over 200,000 COVID cases.

Masks are now required to be worn outside in several major cities.

According to data released by public health authorities on Thursday, France reported more than 200,000 COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row.

In the last 24 hours, 206,243 cases were recorded, according to the data.

The previous day saw 208,099 infections, a new high for a single day in a European country.

Over the last seven days, the daily average of cases has risen to around 120,000.

Authorities say the unusually high number of daily cases is due to the extensive testing done in the run-up to Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Apart from pharmacies and laboratories, France recently approved the sale of antigen auto-tests in supermarkets, making it easier for people to determine whether they are COVID-19 positive before attending family gatherings or visiting crowded public places.

According to Health Minister Olivier Veran, about 10% of the French population has recently had contact with a virus-infected person.

As a result of the virus’s widespread spread, several prefectures and large cities, including Paris, Lyon, and the Pyrenees, have made it mandatory to wear a mask outdoors on public roads and in crowded areas beginning in December.

Bars and restaurants must close at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, and gatherings involving alcohol consumption and dancing are prohibited on public roads, according to the Paris police headquarters.

The annual fireworks display over Paris’ Champs-Elysees Avenue has been canceled as well.

Unlike last year, there are no curfews or limits on the number of people who can attend private year-end celebrations.

The government has stepped up its vaccine campaign, urging all adults aged 18 and up to get the third booster shot.

Since the campaign began in December, more than 24 million booster doses have been administered, and 64,000 minors aged 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 shot.

