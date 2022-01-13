Germany has set a new daily virus case record for the second day in a row.

Germany has set a new daily virus case record for the second straight day.

On Thursday, Germany reported its highest daily coronavirus case count in two days, with over 81,000 new infections.

The country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), reported 81,417 new infections and 316 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Bremen has the highest weekly infection rate (1,349 per 100,000 people), followed by Berlin (918 cases) and Schleswig-Holstein (656 cases).

The more contagious omicron variant has triggered a new wave of infections in Germany this month, but the majority of the cases so far have been mild, requiring no hospitalization.

The hospitalization rate in Germany was 3.13 per 100,000 people on Wednesday, which was significantly lower than previous pandemic waves.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units decreased this week, according to data from the DIVI emergency medicine association.

On Wednesday, over 3,000 beds were available to treat 3,050 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

However, public health officials are warning that the heavily mutated omicron variant is spreading faster than previous strains, and that if the number of cases continues to rise sharply in the coming days, the already overburdened health system will be overwhelmed.

The omicron variant was found in 17,139 new cases on Wednesday, up from 11,695 the previous day.

Because Germany only sequences a small percentage of positive tests, experts believe the true number of omicron cases in the country is much higher.

So far, 50 people have died as a result of omicron infection, and 1,120 have been admitted to hospitals.