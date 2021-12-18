For the second year in a row, the British public has had bad luck with Covid.

The British public has had bad luck with Covid for the second Christmas in a row.

His authority on the pandemic has been weakened by his assertion that ‘no parties’ were held at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson, according to Sir Keir Starmer, is the “worst possible leader at the worst possible time.”

Whether you agree with Labour leader Ed Miliband or not, it’s hard to deny that the Omicron variant could not have arrived at a worse time for the UK.

The arrival of this strain – described by Dr Susan Hopkins of the UK Health Security Agency as “a big wave coming straight at us” – comes at a bad time for the Prime Minister, who is embroiled in a scandal over Christmas parties at Downing Street, questions about his leadership, and the possibility of losing a safe Tory seat this week.

His authority on the pandemic has been so weakened by his insistence that there were “no parties” at Downing Street, despite the fact that at least two senior aides have offered to resign because of them, that any attempts by him to warn of Omicron’s arrival, or of possible new restrictions, are seen as “crying wolf” or “throwing cat” by some in his party.

Worse, it comes at an inopportune time for us, the British public.

Last year at this time, we were hit by a new Kent variant known as Alpha, which was more infectious than the original Wuhan strain.

It threw our holiday plans off, separating families and friends, and preventing millions of people from returning home for the holidays.

The dreadful Christmas of 2020 has heightened the need for a more normal Christmas in 2021.

To limit economic damage, the hospitality and retail sectors must remain open.

This is something that the Prime Minister is fully aware of.

He would have acted harder and faster at any other time of year against a new variant that is doubling every two to three days, is known to make vaccines less effective without a booster, and is not yet confirmed to be a “milder” strain.

Perhaps a three-week circuit breaker could have been implemented to halt its rapid spread while all adults received the booster shot.

But that is unlikely before Christmas, making a longer lockdown in January even more likely.

