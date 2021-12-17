For the third day in a row, the United Kingdom sees the highest daily increase in COVID cases.

For the third day in a row, the UK sees the largest daily increase in COVID cases.

Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting with four countries next week to discuss the omicron surge.

NEW YORK

For the third day in a row, the UK reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases, shattering all previous records as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the country.

The total caseload rose to 11,190,354 after 93,045 new infections.

The death toll in the United States has risen to 147,048 as a result of 111 new fatalities.

As the number of cases grows exponentially, the government will convene an emergency meeting with the UK’s four nations next week to discuss the new variant’s spread.

The omicron coronavirus strain, which was discovered in South Africa last month and was thought to have spread to Europe before it was officially discovered, has quickly established itself as the dominant strain in the UK and around the world.

The British parliament voted on Tuesday in favor of enacting “Plan B” measures, which could include mask mandates in public places and public transportation, as well as the introduction of vaccine passes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the government would not cancel Christmas holiday events and that there would be no restrictions on gatherings or the closure of restaurants, cafes, and pubs, but he advised people to be cautious when thinking about socializing.

In response to an increase in omicron cases, the UK raised its COVID-19 alert to level 4 – the second highest level.

Level 4 means “a COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high, and direct COVID-19 pressure on health care services is widespread and substantial or rising,” according to government guidance.

Since May, the country has been on level 3 of the UN’s Human Development Index.