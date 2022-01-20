For the third year in a row, coal power generation in Turkiye has decreased, but carbon intensity has remained constant.

For the third year in a row, coal power generation in Turkiye has declined, but carbon intensity has remained unchanged.

According to a new report, coal’s share of total electricity generation was 37 percent in 2018, but will drop to 32 percent in 2021.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to the Turkiye Electricity Review 2020, published on Thursday by London-based think tank Ember, carbon intensity has not decreased in tandem with the drop in Turkish electricity generation over the last three years due to high hard coal import costs, as natural gas power has ramped up to compensate for the shortfall in hydropower.

Turkiye’s electricity generation fell for the third year in a row in 2021, a drop of 8% from 2018 to 2021.

Coal generation peaked in 2018 at 113.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) before declining by 0.3 TWh in 2019.

When five lignite plants were forced to shut down for six months due to non-compliance with new air pollution standards in 2020, coal generated 7.1 TWh less power.

Due to skyrocketing hard coal prices, Turkiye’s coal generation fell by 1.7 TWh last year, marking the third consecutive annual decline in coal power.

In 2018, coal accounted for 37% of total electricity generation, but by 2021, it was down to 32%.

“It’s unclear whether 2018 will be the year of peak coal in Turkiye,” according to the report, “because the country still has plans to expand its coal generation.”

The cost of generating electricity with imported coal exceeded (dollar)70 per megawatt-hour, far exceeding the much lower cost of generating electricity with wind and solar.

In terms of carbon intensity per kilowatt-hour of electricity production, Turkiye outperformed many European countries in 1990.

Turkiye’s carbon intensity of power, which was 412 grams per kilowatt-hour in 2004, was still better than Germany’s 524 grams per kilowatt-hour, the United Kingdom’s 464 grams per kilowatt-hour, Denmark’s 542 grams per kilowatt-hour, the Netherlands’ 499 grams per kilowatt-hour, Greece’s 757 grams per kilowatt-hour, Romania’s 481 grams

“However, over the course of 17 years, this has been turned upside down,” Ember wrote in his report.

Turkiye was able to keep its carbon intensity in electricity production at similar levels due to a steady increase in non-hydro renewables.

Turkiye had a 3 percent higher carbon intensity in 2021, according to the review.

