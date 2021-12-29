For the time being, a Perry County man charged in a child prostitution sting will be held in jail.

WILLIAMSPORT — A Perry County man’s chances of being released from prison pending trial on a charge stemming from an FBI child prostitution sting went from good to bad in a matter of hours on Wednesday.

Patrick Joel Taylor, 35, of Duncannon, was never given the chance to be released into the custody of a cousin, as US Middle District Magistrate Judge William I Arbuckle allowed briefly.

Taylor was supposed to be released at noon on Tuesday, but because the marshals didn’t have time to make the necessary arrangements, the judge moved the release date to noon on Thursday.

Taylor is a danger to the community and a flight risk, according to Assistant US Attorney Geoffrey W MacArthur, who filed a motion for a stay of the release order.

Judge Matthew W Brann granted the requested stay late this afternoon, pending the outcome of MacArthur’s motion to revoke the release order.

Taylor is one of three men charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and prostitution on separate charges.

According to MacArthur’s revocation motion, Taylor admitted to responding to an ad on the “Skip the Games” website and arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex in Lewisburg.

The text messages between Taylor and an FBI undercover employee posing as the girl’s mother are included in the document.

They reveal that she claimed she was looking for someone for her daughter and that the cost was (dollar)200 for an hour and (dollar)120 for a half hour, but there was no anal.

Taylor, whose picture appears alongside each of his texts, was given a picture of a girl and told she was 13 at his request.

He stated that he was not a cop and that he had been assured that the situation was not staged.

The filing contains texts directing him to the Lewisburg meeting location.

Taylor is said to have confessed after being apprehended:

MacArthur argued against Taylor’s release because he faces a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence if convicted.

While there were no images of child pornography on Taylor’s phone, text excerpts from her phone, according to the prosecutor, were…

