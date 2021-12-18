For the time being, the Prime Minister is safe.

For now, the Prime Minister is safe.

Most Conservative MPs now want to escape the horror show in Westminster during their Christmas vacations, rather than spend more time plotting a coup.

Boris Johnson is dealing with a major issue.

His winning reputation has been severely tarnished, and he has few strong political friendships and no long-term support base in the Conservative parliamentary party.

He isn’t likely to face a leadership challenge anytime soon, though.

If the Conservatives struggle in local elections, a putsch could occur as early as May 2022, unless Downing Street’s handling of Omicron proves wildly chaotic.

He might be in serious trouble if that happens.

However, a leadership contest now, with Omicron and rising inflation, would be seen as excessively self-indulgent.

(His political opponents say he should resign because of his handling of Covid-19 and inflation.)

Yes, Conservative MPs have written letters requesting a no-confidence vote, but far fewer than the 54 required to force a vote.

And, while the threat of Labour gaining power is growing, the Tories are not yet convinced that it poses an existential threat to their party.

North Shropshire, on the other hand, changes things for this Prime Minister.

It’s tangible proof of the harm I’ve caused myself.

It brings the nightmares of Conservative MPs to life and undermines Mr Johnson’s authority.

His ratings are at an all-time low, circling the plughole.

One of the most safe Conservative seats in the country, having been held by Conservatives for 191 years.

Rural, older, and pro-Brexit.

Even after 11 years in power, it is impossible to imagine the party losing North Shropshire.

