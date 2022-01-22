For the time being, the snow has melted, but temperatures in central Pennsylvania are still below freezing.

Friday is not a day for Central Pennsylvanians to be outside.

Even at the day’s warmest point, the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will remain well below freezing.

To make matters worse, the wind chill is expected to be below zero.

Temperatures could drop into the teens overnight Friday and Saturday, according to forecasters.

Forecasters predict that Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 20s, with overnight lows in the teens.

The NWS predicts that Sunday’s temperatures will be slightly warmer but still below freezing.

The midstate is unlikely to see above-freezing temperatures any time soon.

Highs in the mid-20s to low-30s are expected Monday through Thursday, according to forecasters.

There’s a 40% chance of snow and rain on Tuesday.

It’s too early to say how much snow and ice these showers will bring.

Today is the day

It’ll be sunny with a high of around 23 degrees.

Tonight is a special night.

With a low of around 7, the sky will be clear.

Today is Saturday.

It will be sunny with a high of around 27 degrees.

Evening on Saturday

With a low of 16 degrees, it will be mostly cloudy.

It’s Sunday.

With a high near 31, it will be mostly cloudy.

On a Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low of 16 degrees.