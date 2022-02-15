For the time being, war seems far away for British citizens in Moscow, as normal life continues.

For the time being, the war in Moscow appears to be a distant memory for British citizens living in Moscow.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, a large number of Westerners have left Moscow, but life will go on for the teachers and others who remain.

As the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grows, life in Moscow’s British community goes on as usual.

Despite the presence of around 140,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and dire warnings from the White House that an invasion is imminent, few in Moscow believe war is imminent.

Regardless of financial considerations, the idea that their increasingly modern and Europeanized adopted hometown could be dragged into a major war still seems far-fetched to many Brits.

“It doesn’t seem like a war could start tomorrow,” Cameron Manley, a twenty-two-year-old teacher from Berwick-upon-Tweed, said, adding that despite rising anti-Western rhetoric from the state-controlled media, he’d encountered no hostility from Russians.

“The Ukraine border is so far away,” he said, “it feels like a different country.”

Though the Foreign Office has advised British citizens in Ukraine to leave, concerns among British citizens across the border in Russia – where fighting is unlikely to occur and commercial flights are expected to continue – are more mundane.

“I’m not seriously considering leaving,” Daniel Freeman, a 27-year-old Liverpool-born teacher in Moscow, said.

Mr. Freeman, who is planning a trip to Croatia with his Russian girlfriend in March, is concerned about the possibility of Russians being barred from Western countries in the event of a war.

He said, “I think it would be very counterproductive.”

Prior to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, tens of thousands of Britons resided in Moscow, Europe’s largest city with a population of around 17 million people.

However, as a result of the harsh sanctions imposed by Western countries in response to Russia’s initial wave of aggression in Ukraine, many large foreign companies withdrew, reducing the number of expat employees to a bare minimum.

Meanwhile, many foreign employees were laid off by Russian companies, unable to pay their salaries in foreign currency after the ruble nearly halved in value as a result of sanctions.

Some estimates claim that since the annexation of Crimea, the number of Westerners in Moscow has decreased by 70%.

Even if a full-scale war breaks out, many of Moscow’s remaining expats will remain.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

War feels distant for Brits in Moscow as normal life goes on – for now