For those with COVID, the CDC suggests a shorter period of isolation and quarantine.

NEW YORK (AP) — US health officials shortened the quarantine period for people infected with the coronavirus from ten to five days on Monday.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the advice is in line with growing evidence that people infected with the coronavirus are most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms appear.

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the omicron variant, also influenced the decision.

According to preliminary research, omicron may cause milder illnesses than previous coronavirus strains.

However, experts warn that the sheer number of people who become infected — and thus need to be isolated or quarantined — is threatening hospitals, airlines, and other businesses’ ability to stay open.

According to the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky, the country is about to see a surge in omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases will be serious.

Many will be asymptomatic, she told The Associated Press on Monday.

“We want to make sure there’s a way to keep society running safely while adhering to science.”

Last week, the agency relaxed rules that required health-care workers to take a 10-day leave of absence if they tested positive for the virus.

Workers could return to work after seven days if they test negative and have no symptoms, according to the new guidelines.

If there are severe staffing shortages, the time spent in isolation could be reduced to five days or even less, according to the agency.

The CDC is now changing the general public’s isolation and quarantine guidelines to be even less stringent.

The advice is not a requirement; rather, it is a suggestion to employers and state and local officials.

New York state announced last week that it would broaden the CDC’s guidance for health-care workers to include employees in other critical jobs with severe staffing shortages.

Other states may seek to shorten their isolation and quarantine policies, and the CDC is attempting to anticipate this shift.

“Rather than having ad hoc CDC guidance,” it would be helpful to have “uniform CDC guidance” from which others could draw.

