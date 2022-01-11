‘For three years, I had no income because the PIP assessor said I wasn’t autistic enough.’

‘I went three years without income because the PIP assessor said I wasn’t autistic enough.’

A disabled woman with autism and PTSD describes an “inhumane” assessment that resulted in her being denied personal independence payments and deemed unfit to work.

A disabled woman has spoken out about her “inhumane and traumatising” disability benefit assessment, which left her without income for three years after her PIP claim was rejected because she “didn’t seem autistic enough.”

Arabella Tresilian, 47, was forced to stop working due to a number of health issues, including autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue.

She applied for universal credit and PIP (personal independence payment), a benefit that assists disabled people with living expenses, in 2016.

The application kicked off a three-year battle to get the money, with a tribunal eventually awarding the sum.

Ms Tresilian, of Bath, said she was visibly distressed during the assessment as her mental health issues worsened, prompting the assessor to recommend calling an ambulance.

She was denied PIP despite this.

She has not reapplied for PIP since her claim expired in 2020, owing to the negative impact on her mental health.

“It was the most inhumane system I’d ever encountered at a time when I desperately needed compassion, care, understanding, and the financial assistance to which I was entitled,” she told me.

“I was greeted by a woman who led me into the pre-assessment waiting room before revealing herself to be my assessor.

As an autistic person, I require a great deal of clarity, and it bothered me.

“Right from the start of the evaluation, I felt like I had to defend myself.”

My verbal tics started as I was asked these difficult, personal questions.

“It was as if she had caught the wind under her sales and was questioning me.”

Tears streamed down my cheeks.”

Because Ms Tresilian was becoming increasingly distressed, the assessor attempted to cancel the assessment halfway through.

“I felt like my financial security was in her hands, and she was going to rewind and restart the process.”

“I pleaded with her not to make me come back,” Ms Tresilian said.

“Her supervisor called later, when we were getting started.”

The assessor stated that she was concerned about my safety.

