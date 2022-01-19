For Valentine’s Day, you could win dinner in Dumbledore’s office.

For Valentine’s Day, you could win a dinner in Dumbledore’s office.

A three-course meal will be served throughout the evening.

Warner Bros. is a Hollywood studio that produces movies.

The Studio Tour London has announced a new competition in which one winner and a guest will have the opportunity to dine in Dumbledore’s office during Valentine’s Dinner in the Great Hall.

The evening will begin with welcome drinks and canapés before the couple is whisked away to a private seating for two in Dumbledore’s office set.

A three-course meal will be served during the evening.

The couple will also be able to get a complimentary photo taken to commemorate their evening.

After dinner, the winner and their guest will join the rest of the event guests for after-hours access to the Studio Tour, where they will be able to see sets like the Forbidden Forest, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and Platform 9 334, which houses the original Hogwarts Express locomotive, before enjoying a Butterbeer in the Backlot Café.

Guests will receive a wand of their choice at the conclusion of the evening.

Details on how to enter can be found at https://www.wbstudiotour.co.ukvalentines-competition, and the competition will close on January 31 at 11:59pm.