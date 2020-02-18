Forbes China unveils new rankings of top 100 businesswomen

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Forbes China has unveiled its latest list of the country’s top 100 businesswomen, with Dong Mingzhu, chairwoman of air conditioner supplier Gree Electric Appliances, ranking first.

Li Qingping, chairwoman of China CITIC Bank, and Wu Wei, CFO of Alibaba, finished second and third.

The market value of the companies that the 100 members run neared 10 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion U.S. dollars).

Nearly one-fourth of the top 100 businesswomen worked in TMT (tech, media and telecom) industries. Financial, property development and pharmaceutical industries also placed several executives on the list.

Of the 100 members, half had a master’s degree or higher.

Forbes China’s ranking takes into account the number of employees, revenue, profit, assets, market capitalization and web popularity of the companies.