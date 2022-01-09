Forecast for the United Kingdom: A chilly start to the week, with frosty conditions and fog.

The UK weather forecast for the coming week is for a chilly start with frosty conditions and fog.

On Thursday and Friday, Scotland will be the warmest part of the UK, thanks to the arrival of “air from Bermuda.”

The Met Office has warned that frost and fog are expected later this week in the UK.

Following a weekend of snow and ice across the country, forecasters say freezing conditions will persist on the east coast on Sunday night, with temperatures in Aberdeenshire dropping to -5 to -6C.

Warm air will be moving across the country, according to a Met Office spokesman.

Patches of rain will fall, making it “quite a grey day for many there.”

However, “all change” is expected on Tuesday, with “high pressure beginning to build” and “dry settled conditions for the majority of the country” for the remainder of the week.

“We’ll be seeing frost every night, with an increasing chance of fog,” the spokesman said.

“By the end of the week, many areas of central England were blanketed in fog, which lingered for many.”

On Thursday and Friday, “air from Bermuda” will blow over, making Scotland the warmest part of the British Isles.

Aberdeenshire will see temperatures of “around 12 or 13 degrees,” while London will see temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees.

As of Sunday morning, thirteen flood alerts were in effect across England, but 11 more severe flood warnings were lifted over the weekend.

South Pembrokeshire and the Upper Severn in Powys were both under flood warnings in Wales.

For the next five days, the Met Office has rated the flood risk in England and Wales as “very low.”

On Sunday morning, heavy rain caused surface flooding on roads in the Home Counties.

This morning, there was more snow in northern Scotland, as well as rain in the south and west, with clouds and drizzle expected in south-west England on Sunday afternoon.

