Forecasters disagree on how much snow will fall in central Pennsylvania.

The first snowstorm of the season is expected this weekend, according to forecasters, but it’s unclear how much snow central Pennsylvanians should expect.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2–4 inches of snow as of Saturday morning.

However, AccuWeather forecasters predict 4–8 inches.

Heavy snow will begin after 4 p.m., according to forecasters.

On Sunday, the festivities will last until around 7 p.m.

It’s Monday.

According to the NWS AccuWeather, freezing rain and sleet could mix with the snow between 10 p.m. and midnight, followed by rain after midnight.

2 a.m., Sunday

It’s Monday.

The NWS predicts highs in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Monday’s highs are expected to reach the upper 30s, but the snow and a chance of up to 30 mph winds will make it feel much colder.

Central Pennsylvanians should keep an eye on the forecast this weekend as the storm’s outlook changes, according to the NWS.

By Monday night, forecasters expect the storm to pass, leaving cloudy skies and lows of 25 degrees.

