Forecasters predict ‘dangerous’ road conditions in central Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Road conditions in Central Pennsylvania are expected to be ‘dangerous’ on Sunday, according to forecasters.

Predicted wintry weather conditions could cause dangerously slick roads across the mid-state early Sunday, according to forecasters and state officials.

“We are prepared and will work before and during the storm,” said Yassmin Gramian, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“Any icing is difficult because rain washes away some of the material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow.”

According to the National Weather Service in State College, freezing rain and sleet will move west to east, arriving in central Pennsylvania around 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will last from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DANGEROUS travel is predicted for the morning of tomorrow.

It only takes a small amount of ice on the road to cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

If at all possible, avoid traveling.

Forecasters and state officials are advising motorists to delay travel until the freezing rain has stopped.

Much of the forecast has remained consistent up to this point.

By mid-afternoon, the freezing rain should have turned into rain.

Officials said that depending on how much ice accumulates on the roads, posted speed limits on major state highways may be reduced.

More wintry mix is expected for the rest of the week.

High temperatures will remain in the 20s for the majority of the week, but a warm-up is possible toward the end with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.