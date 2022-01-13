Forecasters predict ‘heavy’ snow during the weekend storm, but it’s too early to say how much.

Forecasters say ‘heavy’ snow is possible during the weekend storm, but it’s too early to say how much.

Snow is expected to fall Sunday into Monday, according to forecasters, but the amount that will fall varies.

The National Weather Service has stated numerous times that it is too early to start releasing numbers about the upcoming storm, which is expected to begin Sunday night.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that the chances of a storm bringing heavy snow are increasing.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather forecasters predict up to 10 inches of snow between Sunday and Monday.

According to AccuWeather, the storm will begin around 7 p.m.

It will start on Sunday and last until around 6 p.m.

Monday is the day.

However, closer examination of AccuWeather’s forecast reveals that it is a toss-up.

A 30% chance of 6–10 inches, a 21% chance of 10–15 inches, and a 21% chance of 3–6 inches exists.

Residents in the Midstate should keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days, according to the NWS.

According to a tweet from the NWS, the storm’s “ingredients” are expected to arrive in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, after a below-freezing start to the week, Thursday’s low 40-degree highs could feel nice, according to the NWS.

On Thursday, a Code Orange air quality alert was issued, indicating that the air could be unhealthy for certain groups of people.

Asthmatics, people with heart or lung disease, children, and the elderly are all affected.

Highs in the upper 30s are expected on Friday, according to forecasters.

Forecasters predict that temperatures will drop well below freezing on Saturday, with a high near 20 degrees.

Temperatures could drop into the single digits overnight Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS.