Forecasters predict rain in the final days of 2021.

Rain showers and overcast skies are forecast for the final days of the year, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict that clouds will hang overhead every day from Wednesday to the New Year.

Precipitation chances range from 20% to 80% on any given day.

Highs in the upper 40s are expected on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

According to the NWS, rain is expected before 10 a.m.

Forecasters predict that rain will fall again overnight Wednesday into Thursday, then again Thursday morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s on Thursday and near 55 degrees on Friday, according to forecasters.

However, forecasters predict that New Year’s Day will be the warmest day of the week, with highs of over 60 degrees.

The only day without rain in the forecast this week is Friday.

Rain showers are expected to continue through Sunday, according to forecasters.

Right now,

With a high near 48, it will be cloudy.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation.

Tonight is a special occasion.

Cloudy, with a low of 43 degrees.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Tomorrow is Thursday.

With a high near 50, it will be cloudy.

There’s a 40% chance of rain today.

Thursday evening

Low of 43°F. Mostly cloudy.

There is a 20% chance of rain.

Tomorrow is Friday.

A high near 55 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

On Friday Evening

The low will be around 47 degrees.

There’s an 80% chance of rain.