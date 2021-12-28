Forecasters say freezing fog could make travel dangerous Tuesday morning in parts of central Pennsylvania.

Forecasters say freezing fog could make travel hazardous Tuesday morning in parts of central Pennsylvania.

Fog has developed over parts of the midstate, primarily in the Susquehanna Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, as of 6:30 a.m., temperatures are in the low to mid 30s.

Until at least mid-morning, forecasters advise drivers to exercise extra caution.

Fog has formed in a number of counties, including Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Adams, York, and Lancaster, according to a special weather statement from the NWS.

The rest of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s, according to forecasters.

Rain is possible after 4 p.m. and again after 1 a.m.

Before 7 a.m., rain is likely.

Forecasters predict that rain will fall on Wednesday.

More rain is expected overnight into Thursday, with a small chance of showers continuing into the late morning, according to forecasters.

Friday is forecasted to be the nicest day of the week, with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s, according to the NWS.

More 50-degree weather is expected in 2022, according to forecasters, as well as rain.

With a high near 46, it’ll be mostly cloudy.

There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

The low will be around 38 degrees.

There’s an 80% chance of rain.

It’ll be cloudy with a high near 47 degrees.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain.

A low of 41°F is expected.

There’s a 70% chance of rain today.

With a high near 52, it will be mostly cloudy.

There is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly cloudy, with a low of 39 degrees.

There is a 20% chance of rain.

With a high near 53, the day will be partly sunny.

The low will be around 42 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation.