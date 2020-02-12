Foreign companies donate over 1.3 bln yuan to help China fight epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Over 200 foreign companies in China have donated cash and provided materials worth over 1.32 billion yuan (189 million U.S. dollars) for the novel coronavirus control efforts in China, according to the China Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment.

In addition to cash donations, foreign companies including Siemens, Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz and Deloitte have also donated food, drinking water, masks, disinfectants and other basic daily necessities in short supply in the epidemic areas, as well as anti-inflammatory drugs, painkillers, gene sequencing equipment and other medical supplies and equipment, according to the association.

AB InBev China has donated materials worth about 11 million yuan and provided a large amount of sterilization equipment for the constructors of the newly built Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, the city hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese branch of Coca-Cola donated 4.5 million in cash and more than 900,000 bottles of drinking water.

A large number of medical supplies donated by foreign companies have not been converted into RMB, so the actual value of donations by foreign companies in China is far greater than 1.32 billion yuan, according to Cao Hongying, deputy head of the association.

There are more donations from foreign companies being made, Cao added.