foreign doctors on the front line “without recognition or remuneration”

“Without these doctors, not only could we not cope with the wave of Covid-19, but my service would be closed. “ Mathias Wargon is the emergency manager of Delafontaine Hospital in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis). These “doctors” are Tunisians, Algerians, Syrians, Lebanese, Congolese … Of the eighteen practitioners in Doctor Wargon’s service, fifteen are what the French administration calls hospital practitioners with a foreign diploma outside the European Union (Padhue).

They are between 4,000 and 5,000 in France, mostly from the Maghreb, and especially distributed in public establishments. These interns or practitioners known as associates, who chain the guards at night and on weekends, run the emergencies but also the resuscitation, radiology or psychiatry services. In short, essential cogs in the French healthcare system.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also These foreign doctors who run the hospital

“They are on the front line in all services where there is a huge arduousness of work”, sums up Hocine Saal, vice-president of the union (Snpadhue) which represents them. “Basically, they do the job that French doctors do not want to do, but without recognition or remunerationsaid Mathias Wargon more bluntly. Every night, we give a slap to thank the caregivers, we talk about raising their wages, bonuses [jusqu’à 1 500 euros, a annoncé le gouvernement mercredi 15 avril], of the Legion of Honor, but these people are forgotten. ”

Obstacle course

A Padhue intern earns 1,300 euros net per month and 100 euros per child, recalls the head of emergency at Saint-Denis hospital, when a young doctor who graduated in France starts his career at 3,900 euros (and 200 euros per child ). “There is a real proletariat organized in hospitals, the result of Malthusian management at work for thirty years”, denounces Amine Benyamina. Head of the psychiatry-addiction department of Paul-Brousse hospital, in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), this Franco-Algerian is at the initiative of a petition (which had received more than 25,000 signatures Thursday morning) and of an open letter addressed to Edouard Philippe on April 5 aimed at obtaining “The integration of foreign doctors involved in the fight against the pandemic”.

“There is a real proletariat organized in hospitals, the result of Malthusian management at work for thirty years”

You have 62.25% of this article left to read. The suite is reserved for subscribers.