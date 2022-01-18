Foreign interventions in the Middle East have resulted in conflict: China.

Foreign intervention in the Middle East has resulted in conflict: China.

After meeting with top diplomats from the Gulf, Turkiye, and Iran, China’s foreign minister issued a statement.

ANKARA

Despite the fact that there is “no power vacuum” in the Middle East, the region is plagued by conflicts as a result of foreign interventions, according to China’s foreign minister.

According to the Chinese daily Global Times, Wang Yi added that the United States’ hasty withdrawal from the region last year has “caused chaos in the region.”

Wang made these remarks to the media on Saturday in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, after hosting top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Turkiye, and Iran, as well as the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“The Middle East has a long history, distinct cultures, and abundant natural resources, but it also suffers from long-standing unrest and conflict as a result of foreign interventions,” Wang said.

The GCC secretary-general and regional foreign ministers were in China for a five-day visit, as were top Turkiye and Iranian diplomats, who each paid a one-day visit to Wuxi.

“China has always backed the Middle East in its efforts to achieve stability and progress.

The people of the Middle East, we believe, are the masters of the Middle East.

“There will never be a ‘power vacuum,’ and there will never be a need for ‘patriarchy from without,'” Wang asserted.

The facts, according to the Chinese top diplomat, have “repeatedly proven that the international community can contribute to Middle East stability but should not create trouble.”

“The Middle East requires development, and regional countries can learn from, but not directly copy, external models.

Wang told reporters that neoliberalism isn’t a panacea.