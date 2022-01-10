Foreign ministers from Russia and China assess the situation in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is being assessed by Russian and Chinese foreign ministers.

Both China and Russia support the Kazakh government’s efforts to restore constitutional order in the country.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

The foreign ministers of Russia and China spoke by phone on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Kazakhstan.

Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, both backed the Kazakh government’s efforts to restore order.

Concerns about foreign powers’ influence on events in Kazakhstan were expressed during the meeting, and it was noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded to threats in a timely and proportional manner.

Wang was also briefed by Lavrov on Russia’s security talks with the United States, which began in Geneva.

164 people were killed in the country during a week of protests, including a 4-year-old girl, according to Kazakh news channel Khabar 24, citing the Health Ministry.

Protests against an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Kazakhstan erupted into massive riots.

President Tokayev declared martial law in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread throughout the country.