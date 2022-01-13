Foreign ministers from Russia and Germany will meet next week in Moscow.

Foreign ministers from Russia and Germany will meet in Moscow next week.

According to a Russian spokeswoman, Sergey Lavrov and Annalena Baerbock will have an “in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing international issues.”

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

The trip will be Baerbock’s first to Russia since taking office in December of last year.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, made the announcement at a weekly press conference in Moscow.

According to Zakharova, the two top diplomats will talk about Russia’s proposal on security guarantees, bilateral relations, the schedule of political contacts, trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as inter-parliamentary and regional contacts.

“Of course, promoting cooperation in the fields of renewable and hydrogen energy, climate protection, and ecology is expected,” she stated.