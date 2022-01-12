Foreign ministers from Turkey and China meet to talk about Uyghur Turks.

Turkiye’s foreign minister, Cavusoglu, says his country shared its perspectives, expectations, and sensitivities on issues on the table.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing and discussed the Uyghur Turks’ situation.

On Twitter, Cavusoglu wrote, “Discussed our bilateral relations and regional issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.”

The minister also conveyed Turkiye’s “views, expectations, and sensitivities regarding the issues on our agenda, particularly the Uyghur Turks,” saying they had “evaluated economic cooperation opportunities.”

In August 1971, Turkiye established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Ankara has urged Beijing to draw a fine line between terrorists and innocent people, acknowledging China’s right to fight terrorism.

Turkiye also states that Chinese authorities must respect universal human rights, including religious freedom for Uyghur Turks and other Muslim groups.

Internationally, violations of Uyghur Turks’ identity and culture in China have been criticized in recent years.

A report published by Human Rights Watch in 2018 detailed a Chinese government campaign of “mass arbitrary detention, torture, forced political indoctrination, and mass surveillance of Muslims in Xinjiang.”

China, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied allegations of detention camps in its northwestern autonomous region, claiming instead that Uyghurs are being “re-educated.”

In the 1980s, bilateral, economic, and political relations between the two countries grew stronger.

The relationship has progressed to a strategic level of cooperation in the last decade.

As of 2020, the two countries’ trade volume was estimated to be around (dollar)24 billion, owing primarily to the increasing export volume of Turkish agricultural and husbandry goods to China.