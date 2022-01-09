Foreign ministers from Turkey and Japan meet to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Japan meet to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also wishes Yoshimasa Hayashi well in his new role as Japan’s foreign minister.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Through video teleconferencing on Thursday, the Turkish and Japanese foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and potential cooperation opportunities.

On Twitter, Turkiye’s Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on his recent appointment.

“We talked about our bilateral relations and areas of cooperation in common.

“In line with our historical friendship ties, we are determined to take our strategic partnership to the next level,” Cavusoglu said.

The Japanese Embassy in Ankara said in a statement that the meeting lasted about 25 minutes.

Hayashi also emphasized the importance of relations with Turkiye for his country, stating that he hopes to further strengthen friendly ties by 2024, which will mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

According to the embassy statement, the two officials discussed political, economic, cultural, and technological cooperation, as well as regional issues like developments in Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan.

Hayashi also thanked Turkiye for its support in this year’s UN Security Council non-permanent membership elections, in which Japan is a candidate, as well as Turkiye’s announcement that it will participate in Expo 2025, which will be held from May to November.

The year is 2025, and the city of Osaka is the setting.

According to the statement, the Turkish minister expressed his concern over North Korea’s missile launch and expressed support for Japan’s stance.

Turkiye and Japan are close allies with strong bilateral ties dating back to the Ottoman era.

Diplomatic relations began in 1924, and the first Turkish mission in Japan was established in 1925.

In 2013, the level of political cooperation was raised to strategic partnership.