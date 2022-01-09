Foreign ministers from Turkey and Qatar meet to discuss Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Qatar meet to discuss Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani of Qatar are on the phone, according to a statement.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Sunday, Turkiye’s and Qatar’s foreign ministers met to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

“Today (9 January), Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar,” according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

“The latest developments in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan were discussed during the meeting,” it continued.