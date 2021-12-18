Foreign ministers from Turkey and Russia meet to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

Turkish and Russian foreign ministers meet to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

Syria, Libya, Ukraine, and the Caucasus were among the topics discussed, according to Mevlut Cavusoglu.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

In Stockholm, Sweden’s capital, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional challenges.

On the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting, Cavusoglu tweeted that he “discussed bilateral relations and regional issues including Syria, Libya, Ukraine, and the Caucasus” with Lavrov.

According to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats discussed ways to further stabilize the situation in Transcaucasia, as well as the possibility of working together to achieve a Bosnian settlement.

Cavusoglu met with Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, and Finland counterparts earlier in the day.

He said on Twitter that he and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, as well as Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, discussed next steps after the “historic” Turkic Council summit in Istanbul on Nov.

12. If you’re looking for a

Cavusoglu said he and his Finnish counterpart Olavi Haavisto discussed joint “efforts in the field of mediation and regional issues” while meeting with Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on the 75th anniversary of Turkey-Luxembourg diplomatic relations.