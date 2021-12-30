Foreign ministers from Turkey and Somalia meet to talk about bilateral relations.

Foreign ministers from Turkey and Somalia meet to discuss bilateral relations.

According to officials from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud discussed bilateral relations as well as recent events in Somalia.

Cavusoglu had called Rosine Sori-Coulibaly earlier in the day to congratulate her on her new position as Burkina Faso’s foreign minister.

*In Ankara, Dilan Pamuk wrote this piece.