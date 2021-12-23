Foreign ministers of Turkey and Germany talk about regional issues over the phone.

Turkish and German foreign ministers speak on the phone about regional issues.

According to diplomatic sources, Mevlut Cavusoglu also congratulates Annalena Baerbock on her new position as Germany’s top diplomat.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed regional issues with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock over the phone on Thursday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Cavusoglu first congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her new position, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified due to media restrictions.

Baerbock was appointed Germany’s top diplomat in December.

According to the sources, Cavusoglu and Baerbock also discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and Bosnia, irregular migration, and Russia-Ukraine tensions during their phone call.

