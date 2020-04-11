Foreign party leaders praise CPC’s role in global anti-pandemic effort (3)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) — Dozens of foreign political party leaders have highly appraised the role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as a responsible major political party in the global fight against COVID-19.

The CPC has taken decisive and strong measures to contain the spread of the outbreak, upheld the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, shared with the world its experience of preventing and controlling COVID-19 and fully supported the global fight against the contagious disease, demonstrating how much it has shouldered as a responsible major political party, they said in messages addressed to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee recently.

Those who have also sent messages include Secretary of the All India Forward Bloc G. Devarajan, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, President of the Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association Ananda Goonatilleke, the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, leader of the Pheu Thai Party of Thailand Nalinee Taveseen, President of the Christian Democratic Party of Chile Fuad Chahin, and President of Albania’s Socialist Movement for Integration Ilir Meta also sent messages, mentioning that political parties in each country should play a leading role in politics, pool global strength and resources, strengthen international cooperation against COVID-19 and bring the world back to the track of peace and development at an early date.