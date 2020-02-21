Foreign party leaders support China’s efforts to fight virus, restore economic growth

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Party leaders of more countries have expressed their confidence in China’s defeating the novel coronavirus disease and rapidly restoring its economic growth.

In the messages sent to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, they positively evaluated the progress China has made in combating the epidemic of novel coronavirus pneumonia.

Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is commonly known as Prachanda, said his party strongly appreciates China’s highly responsible attitude towards the safety of people’s life and health, as well as its timely and transparent information sharing with the world in fighting the virus.

His party firmly believes that under the strong leadership of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, China’s relentless efforts and resolute measures to stop the virus from spreading further will quickly achieve the results as expected and win the final victory.

Ram Madhav, national general secretary of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party or Indian People’s Party (BJP), said that in 2018, the leaders of India and China held an informal meeting and reached important consensus in Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the virus epidemic, and this has prompted Indians to remember and love the Chinese city.

After the outbreak of the epidemic, the Indian people, sympathizing with the Wuhan residents, firmly stand together with the Chinese government and people in their anti-virus fight and wish them an early victory and return to normal work and life.

The Workers Party of Bangladesh strongly opposes the ill-intentioned reports attempting to dishonor and degrade the CPC and the Chinese government, and it fully supports the devoted efforts by the CPC, the Chinese government and people in combating the virus, said the party’s Secretary-General Fazle Hossain Badsha in his message.

It is believed that under the CPC’s leadership, China will win the anti-virus battle soon, he added.

Aquilino Pimentel III, president of the Philippine Democratic Party-People’s Power and former Senate president, said in his message that in coping with the epidemic, the CPC and the Chinese government have adopted resolute measures to protect the people’s life and health, providing examples for the world to learn from.

His party is willing to share the hardships with China, with its thoughts and prayers to be always with the CPC and the Chinese people, wishing them an early end of the public health emergency of international concern.

In her message, Justine Lumumba Kasule, secretary general of Uganda’s National Resistance Movement, said she believes that the CPC will well coordinate the efforts to combat virus and promote economic development in China, benefiting both the Chinese and the world people.

The eventful past years of the CPC and the People’s Republic of China have shown that the history is always on the side of the Chinese people, to which the current epidemic emergency will be no exception, she said, adding that Uganda’s government is willing to learn from China’s experiences in epidemic prevention and control.

Sultan al-Barakani, assistant secretary-general of General People’s Congress Party of Yemen, who is also the speaker of the Yemeni parliament, said China has blazed a unique development path and achieved in just a few decades what other countries have achieved in centuries.

The fact that China has brought the epidemic under control quickly and is about to help mankind overcome it is testimony to China’s strong capabilities to win the battle, al-Barakani said, adding the Chinese nation is one worthy of the respect of all countries and peoples in the world.

Jibril al-Rajoub, secretary general of the central committee of Palestine’s Fatah movement, said that over the years, China has consistently supported the just cause of the Palestinian people, adding the two peoples have stood together through thick and thin and offered help to each other.

Expressing firm support to China in the fight against the epidemic, al-Rajoub said the Palestinian side is ready to unite with China as brothers and provide all assistance within its own capacity.

He also wished that China will overcome the epidemic as soon as possible, continues to achieve rapid development in various fields, and always stands firmly in the community of nations.

Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, said the Chinese government and people have made great efforts to fight the epidemic and prevent the spread of the virus.

Klingbeil called on the international community to strengthen coordination and jointly prevent the spread of the epidemic, saying his party will firmly stand with the Chinese people.

Besides the above-mentioned political leaders, more have expressed their support to China’s efforts in fighting the epidemic and their willingness to jointly overcome the difficulties, including Cambodian People’s Party Vice Chairman Samdech Say Chhum, Revolutionary Front for an Independent Timor-Leste Secretary General Mari Alkatiri, Central African Republic’s United Hearts Movement National Executive Secretary Simplice Sarandji, Gabonese Democratic Party Secretary General Eric Dodo Bounguendza, Nigerian All Progressives Congress National Chairman Adams Oshiomole, Mauritania’s Union for the Republic president Sidi Mohamed Ould Taleb Amar, Democratic Alliance for Niger President Habi Mahamadou Salissou, Executive Director of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace in Cote d’lvoire Adama Bictogo, Colombian Democratic Center Party President Nubia Stella Martinez Rueda, General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement Miguel Mejia, Uruguayan Colorado Party General Secretary Julio Maria Sanguinetti, Leaders Party of Vanuatu President Jotham Napat, International Secretary of Greece’s New Democracy Party Anastasios Chatzivasileiou, Serbian Progressive Party Vice President Marko Djuric, Great Britain-China Center Chairman Martin Davidson.