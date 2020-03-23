Foreign political leaders speak highly of China’s support for other countries in COVID-19 response (1)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) — Foreign political leaders thanked the Communist Party of China (CPC) for sharing its experience on controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and doing what it can to help and support other countries in epidemic response.

In messages sent to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, they said China’s action fully demonstrates its sympathy and a keen sense of responsibility as a major country in the world.

Hoang Binh Quan, head of the Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, said China’s epidemic control has achieved great results under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core.

The valuable experience of the CPC and the Chinese government sheds light on epidemic response in Vietnam, he said, adding that his country has already and will continue to work with the world community, including China, to fight against the epidemic.

Chairman of Timor-Leste’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction Xanana Gusmao and General Secretary Francisco Kalbuady Lay said the scale of China’s fight against COVID-19 led by the CPC and the Chinese government is unprecedented in human history.

China’s epidemic response, in which people’s well-being are put first, has played an important role in safeguarding global health security, they said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh Dilip Barua said that under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC and Chinese government has made every effort to fight against the epidemic in a practical, decisive and efficient manner, and achieved remarkable results. He wished China return to normal work and life at an early date.

Former Thai Deputy Prime Minister Bhokin Bhalakula expressed great appreciation for Xi’s remarks: “There is only one Earth in the universe and we mankind have only one homeland.”

The CPC is doing its best to safeguard global public health security, showing a strong sense of responsibility for humanity, he said.

At this particular moment, Bhalakula said, we must step up international cooperation to jointly tackle the common challenges of mankind, including infectious diseases.

Issam Makhoul, member of Political Bureau of the Israeli Communist Party, appreciated China taking the lead to help and support other countries, especially those hard hit by the epidemic, and opposed the attempt of specific countries to politicize the epidemic and use it to stigmatize China.

Fighting alone won’t help us defeat the virus, and only with solidarity and cooperation can we overcome the crisis, Issam said.