Foreign political leaders speak highly of China’s support for other countries in COVID-19 response (3)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) — Foreign political leaders thanked the Communist Party of China (CPC) for sharing its experience on controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and doing what it can to help and support other countries in epidemic response.

The following are among the leaders who have expressed their appreciation for China’s active role in international anti-epidemic cooperation and voiced their hope to learn from China:

Chairman of Mongolian National Democratic Party Bayanjargal Tsogtgerel, Secretary General of Jordan’s Communist Party Faraj Itmeiza, Secretary General of the Nasserist Unionist People’s Organization in Yemen Abdullah Numan, Deputy General Secretary of Syria’s Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party Helal Helal, Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF politburo member Munyaradzi Machacha, General Secretary of Argentina’s Solidarity Party Juan Carlos Junio, General Secretary of the People’s Force party of the Dominican Republic Antonio Florian and the party’s secretary of international affairs Manolo Pichardo, leader of Norwegian Labour Party Jonas Gahr Store, as well as President and CEO of the World Resources Institute Andrew Steer.