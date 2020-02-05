Foreign political party leaders speak highly of China’s anti-epidemic efforts

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Leaders of foreign political parties have sent messages to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaking highly of and voicing support for China’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and Nepali Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli said the party highly appreciates the outstanding efforts the Chinese government has made in containing the spread of the epidemic and treating the infected.

He said the party will maintain solidarity with the CPC and the Chinese government under the leadership of general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and believes that all measures taken by the Chinese government will certainly succeed in containing the deadly disease.

Abdullah Abdullah, leader of the National Coalition of Afghanistan and government chief executive, said the CPC and the Chinese government have taken timely measures to prevent and control the epidemic and treat patients, which deserves high recognition and appreciation.

The Afghan government and people will firmly stand together with China at a time of difficulty, Abdullah said, adding that Afghanistan strongly believes that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC and the Chinese government, will overcome the challenge.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov said the Chinese people have maintained solidarity in face of a severe challenge, setting up a strong barrier against an invisible yet brutal opponent.

Under the leadership of the CPC, epidemic prevention and control have been fuelled nationwide and the will of the people has been coalesced into a mighty force, Zyuganov said, adding that the CPC is standing at the forefront of the fight against the virus.

The over 1.4 billion Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC are invincible in the fight against the coronavirus, he said.

Chairman of Mongolia’s Democratic Party Sodnomzundui Erdene said the party is willing to join hands and unite efforts with China and its friendly people.

The party believes that China will surely contain the outbreak under the leadership of the CPC, Erdene said.

Raphael Tuju, secretary general of Kenya’s ruling Jubilee party, said the party is deeply impressed by China’s actions in combating the epidemic. He believes that under the strong leadership of Xi and the CPC, the Chinese people will win the battle against the epidemic and restore social order, a gain for all humankind.

Bashiru Ally, secretary general of Tanzania’s ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi, said the party stands ready to join hands and overcome difficulties together with its brother party the CPC and the Chinese people.

Cesar Acuna, leader of Peru’s Alliance for Progress Party, said that under the leadership of the CPC, and with advanced medical technologies and outstanding medical staff, China will definitely overcome the epidemic in a short time.

Javier Miranda, president of the ruling Broad Front party of Uruguay, said the party speaks highly of China’s efforts to contain the outbreak.

The party hopes and firmly believes that the Chinese people will win the battle against the epidemic, and is willing to do all it can to lend a helping hand to China, Miranda said.

President of the Socialist Party of Serbia Ivica Dacic said the party believes that China’s anti-epidemic measures will successfully contain the spread and could result in the development of drugs to treat the virus.

The CPC will win the fight against the epidemic, a benefit not only for the Chinese people but for the world, Dacic said.

In a joint letter, National Secretary of the French Communist Party (FCP) Fabien Roussel and President of the National Council of the FCP Pierre Laurent expressed respect for China’s efforts to contain the virus and support for medical staff fighting at the frontline, adding the party strongly believes that China has the ability to overcome the epidemic.