Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson praises ‘good talks’ with the EU.

On Friday, British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss said she had “good talks” about post-Brexit issues with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, particularly Northern Ireland.

“The meeting was held in a pleasant atmosphere.

Officials will meet next week for more intensive talks, with the principals meeting on January 24, according to a joint statement.

The officials stated, “We share a desire for a positive relationship between the EU and the UK, underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy.”

“It’s time to start removing issues from the table,” Sefcovic tweeted.

We told our teams that they should have in-depth discussions next week before we meet on 241.”

Truss told the local press that there was a “deal to be done.”

“We are now going into intensive negotiations to work toward a negotiated solution to sort out these very real issues for the people of Northern Ireland,” she said, adding that they had “constructive talks” with the EU.

She stated that if sufficient progress is not made, they will have to consider other options.

“But getting a deal that works for the people of Northern Ireland is my absolute priority.”

Last month, Truss took over Lord Frost’s responsibilities as Brexit minister.