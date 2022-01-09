Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has stated that she is willing to deviate from parts of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has stated that she is willing to deviate from parts of the Brexit deal that affect Northern Ireland.

After Lord Frost resigned as Brexit minister last month, Liz Truss was given charge of the talks.

If negotiations fail, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has threatened to invoke Article 16, which would unilaterally override parts of the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland.

Ms. Truss, who is now in charge of negotiations, said she will make “constructive proposals” to her EU counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, during their first face-to-face meeting this week.

She did say, however, that if a deal cannot be reached, she is “willing” to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which suspends parts of the treaty designed to prevent a hard border with the Republic.

When the Foreign Secretary visits on Thursday, Ms Truss is hosting Mr Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, at the Chevening country retreat.

She stated in the Sunday Telegraph that resolving the protocol’s “unintended consequences” to maintain peace in Northern Ireland is her “absolute priority.”

“I’ll be putting forward our constructive proposals to resolve the situation when I see Maros Sefcovic this week for our first face-to-face talks.”

She argued that the current problems are “many and manifest,” citing issues such as bureaucracy in sending parcels between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom and difficulties obtaining kosher food as examples.

Ms Truss continued, “I am prepared to work night and day to find a solution.”

“However, let me be clear: I will not sign anything that prevents the people of Northern Ireland from benefiting from the same taxation and spending decisions as the rest of the UK, or that still requires checks on goods moving within our own country.”

“Protecting Northern Ireland’s peace and stability is my top priority.”

I prefer a negotiated solution, but I am willing to use legitimate provisions, such as Article 16, if necessary.”

Mr Sefcovic warned last week that if Ms Truss takes the drastic step, “the foundation of the entire deal” negotiated between the UK and the EU would be jeopardized.

“This is a very distracting aspect of the debates.”

You try to accomplish something as a group, and then – bang – there it is.

