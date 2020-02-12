Foreign students encourage China with letter

CHANGSHA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Many foreign students have jointly written a letter to express their support for China in its fight against the coronavirus.

The letter comes from foreign students at the Hunan University of Technology in central China’s Hunan Province. The students said that they believe China “will give a powerful rebuff to all difficulties and adversities that have appeared in the fight against this disease.”

The Chinese people in difficult times show that China is a united nation, the letter continued.

“Wuhan, we are with you! China, we are with you!”

The letter was written in Chinese, Russian and English and posted on social media.

At the university, many foreign students said they have confidence in China’s ability to win the battle against the epidemic.

“The university has informed us about specific protection measures,” said Darisuren Suvd-Erdene, from Mongolia. “They take our temperatures every day and provide food, masks and daily necessities.”

“We are with China, and we believe in the Chinese government’s efforts to fight the epidemic,” said El Hatimi Laila, from Morocco.

Nezamov Rasul, from Uzbekistan, wrote on his social media, “I am with China, and we will get through this together.”