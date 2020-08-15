Foreign trade of China’s Henan up in January-July

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Foreign trade of central China’s Henan Province rose 9.2 percent to 276.28 billion yuan (about 40 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of this year, local authorities said.

From January to July, the province’s exports reached 178.7 billion yuan, up 5.4 percent year on year, and its imports totaled 97.59 billion yuan, up 16.9 percent, according to Zhengzhou customs.

In July alone, Henan’s imports and exports reached 48.25 billion yuan, up 17 percent year on year and 14.8 percent month on month.

The province reported an increase in the number of import and export enterprises during the first seven months, with the total number reaching 7,998, an increase of 612 over the same period last year.

Henan’s imports and exports to countries along the Belt and Road reached 75.95 billion yuan in the period, up 28.8 percent year on year. Enditem