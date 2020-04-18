Foreign trade of east China’s Jiangxi up 15.7 pct in Q1

NANCHANG, April 17 (Xinhua) — The foreign trade volume of east China’s Jiangxi Province rose 15.7 percent to 86.18 billion yuan (about 12.18 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of the year, according to customs data released Friday.

The province’s exports totaled 59.27 billion yuan in the first quarter, up 11.6 percent year on year, and its imports grew 26.1 percent to 26.91 billion yuan, according to the Nanchang customs.

Private enterprises in the province reported a 28.4 percent year-on-year growth in foreign trade in the first three months, showing their risk resistance capacity and vitality.

The electronic information industry has become a strong support for Jiangxi’s foreign trade growth, driving the province’s foreign trade growth by 20.2 percentage points in the first three months. Both imports and exports of the mechanical and electrical products account for more than half of the total.

Among the exported products, Jiangxi exported electronic components with a total value of 10.83 billion yuan and mobile phones worth 4.69 billion yuan.

In the first quarter, the ASEAN, the United States and the European Union were the top three trading partners of Jiangxi. The province’s trade with countries along the Belt and Road also rose 19.5 percent year on year during the same period. Enditem