Foreigners invited to study in Greece on International Day of Education

ATHENS, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — On the occasion of the International Day of Education marked on Friday, the Greek government presented state universities’ programs addressed to foreign nationals, inviting more students from all over the world to study in Greece.

During the event under the title “Building International Bridges: Opening Greek Universities to the World” hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Greek ministers and rectors of over a dozen Greek universities presented to diplomats and media some of the English language programs foreign students are invited to explore.

“Today, the International Day of Education proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, is a great opportunity to celebrate our opening to the world, our effort to enhance our bridges with other countries in the field of education,” Niki Kerameus, Minister of Education and Religious Affairs said, delivering a speech.

Greece is currently changing the legislative framework to facilitate procedures for collaborations, launches new programs addressed to foreigners and supports further exchanges of researchers, students and professors, the minister noted.

For example, this autumn the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) inaugurates the first undergraduate course of study to be conducted in the English language in the country.

The “BA Program in Archaeology, History, and Literature of Ancient Greece” is a four-year program addressed to non-EU students, Kerameus said.

The English language programs aimed particular at non-EU students are of high academic quality and are offered in extremely low tuition fees compared to other countries, the Greek minister stressed.

“There is a growing trend for students to choose Greece as their study destination. I would like to very warmly invite you to come to Greece to invest in education, to enhance our collaborations. I think it is a win win for everybody,” she said.

There are currently a total of 81 postgraduate foreign language programs offered by Greek state universities with a total of 537 foreign nationals enrolled, according to data provided by the Greek Foreign Ministry.