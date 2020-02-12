Foreigners net buyers of S. Korean stocks for 2 months

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Foreign investors bought South Korean stocks for two straight months through January, financial watchdog data showed Monday.

Foreign net purchase of local stocks amounted to 408 billion won (343.1 million U.S. dollars) in January, after posting 810 billion won (681.1 million U.S. dollars) in December, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

British, Luxembourg, Norwegian and German investors were net buyers, while investors from the United States and Australia sold domestic shares.

In the local bond market, foreign net buying reached 6.2 trillion won (5.2 billion U.S. dollars) in January.

Given the maturing debts worth 1.6 trillion won (1.3 billion U.S. dollars), foreign net investment in domestic bonds amounted to 4.6 trillion won (3.9 billion U.S. dollars).

Foreign holdings of local bonds reached 128.4 trillion won (108 billion U.S. dollars) as of the end of January, making up 7.0 percent of the total listed bonds.