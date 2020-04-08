Forest fire in China’s Sichuan put out

CHENGDU, April 7 (Xinhua) — The forest fire that scorched about 270 hectares in southwest China’s Sichuan Province has been put out, local authorities said Tuesday.

The fire broke out in Muli County under Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture at 7:30 p.m. on March 28. The provincial forest fire brigade sent over 600 professional firefighters to aid the local efforts over the past nine days.

A total of 1,034 people including firefighters and militia were sent to deal with smoke points with burning risks Tuesday.

Assisting firefighters have begun to withdraw from the fire site since Tuesday morning, leaving the prefectural force to stay.