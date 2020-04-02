Forest fire in SW China’s Yunnan contained

A forest fire that raged for over 20 hours in southwest China’s Yunnan province has been contained, local authorities said Monday.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Nanjian County under Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, spreading across 50 hectares. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the fire had been controlled, according to the county government.

Nearly 1,800 professional firefighters, local officials and residents were sent to extinguish the fire. Twelve fire engines and one helicopter were also mobilized.

The government said no casualties were caused and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.