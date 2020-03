KUNMING, March 30 (Xinhua) — A forest fire was put out in southwest China’s Yunnan Province Monday, local government said.

The open flames have all been put out as of 11:05 a.m. on Monday, the county government of Yulong under Lijiang City said.

The fire broke out at noon on Sunday in the county, spreading over 40 hectares.

A total of 579 people were sent to put out the fire. Three helicopters were also mobilized.

No causalities were reported. Further investigation is underway.