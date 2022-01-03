Forest fires rage in northern Spain due to unusually hot weather.

In northern Spain, unusually hot weather has fueled a wave of forest fires.

There are at least 50 fires burning in Asturias, with authorities suspecting that many of them were started deliberately.

OVIEDO is a town in the province of Navarra in Spain.

Firefighters in northern Spain are battling a wave of forest fires that erupted over the first weekend of the year after a week of record-breaking heat.

The smoke and haze are palpable in Asturias’ capital, Oviedo, where the temperature is expected to reach 19°C (66.2°F) on Monday.

On Monday, authorities said 50 forest fires were still burning in the area.

More than 100 forest fires raged in Asturias and Cantabria on Sunday.

The fires are threatening villages in the areas of Belmonte and Salas, but the damage has been limited to land and a few buildings.

The fires were sparked by a powerful winter heat dome that brought summer-like temperatures to the north of Spain last week.

Gijon, Bilbao, A Coruna, and Salamanca are just a few of the cities that have recently set heat records, with temperatures reaching close to 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).

This unusual heat has dried out much of northern Spain, leading to destructive floods and landslides, even after the region received record-breaking rainfalls in November.

The fires, on the other hand, aren’t thought to be natural.

Because of the large number of small fires, authorities believe that the majority, if not all, were set deliberately.

“It’s terrible that the indignities of a few are jeopardizing Asturias’ landscape and rich natural environment,” Asturias President Adrian Barbon wrote on Twitter.

Many of the fires were probably started by farmers who wanted to clear brush from their land so they could graze their livestock.

It was because, according to a local environmental group, Asturias law allows burned land to be used for pasture afterward.

According to the group, Asturias is the only European Union region that allows this practice, and official reports show that 80% of forest fires are caused by the creation of more grazing land.

Others blame local pyromaniacs, who are known for lighting fires when the weather is ideal.

“Everyone in the towns knows who starts the fires.

Nobody, however, speaks up.

That’s because pyromaniacs are violent people… and if you speak up, the next mountain to burn is the one next to your house,” local journalist Aitana Castano Diaz tweeted.