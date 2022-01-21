Forest Holidays has opened its newest holiday park in the Brecon Beacons.

The 40 eco-friendly timber cabins feature large decked outdoor spaces and are designed to allow guests to immerse themselves in nature.

A new holiday complex set among 400 acres of woodland in the beautiful Welsh countryside is set to open this month.

At Garwnant, on the southern edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park, Forest Holidays will open 40 eco-friendly cabins for overnight stays.

This will be the company’s 12th UK location and its second in Wales, following the opening of the Snowdonia park in 2018.

Garwnant will be Forest Holidays’ sixth location within a national park, and it has been meticulously designed to blend in with its surroundings.

The stylish Golden Oak Hideaway cabins for two to the more spacious Golden Oak Treehouses for up to ten guests are available.

There will also be several White Willow Premium cabins with additional amenities such as outdoor kitchens with a pizza oven, grill, and refrigerator.

This multi-million pound investment will bring year-round jobs to the area and will be a significant new addition to South Wales’ burgeoning tourism industry.

In Garwnant, it will provide visitors with a new and unique overnight experience.

Forest Holidays promotes sustainable tourism by encouraging visitors to visit local attractions, explore the surrounding area, and eat, drink, and shop locally while on vacation.

The Forest of Dean, Delamere Forest, Sherwood Forest, and Snowdonia are among the current park locations.

A four-night stay in a two-bedroom Silver Birch cabin in Garwnant, Brecon Beacons, costs £520 on January 2, 2023.

www.forestholidays.co.uk is now accepting reservations for stays from December 19, 2022, to December 14, 2023.

