FOREX dollar falls, riskier currencies recover due to hopes of virus lock

* Graphic: Global exchange rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

By Iain Withers

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters). The dollar lost ground on Tuesday as riskier currencies picked up again due to preliminary hopes that lockdowns could slow the spread of the corona virus in some countries.

Betting that the world’s largest crude oil producers may cut supply to support oil prices has also boosted market sentiment.

The greenback – the world’s reserve currency – has changed a lot in volatile trading in recent weeks. But central bank action to ease an insane dollar struggle has helped calm the markets somewhat.

The dollar was last down 0.6% against a basket of currencies, reflecting an improved risk sentiment on equity markets, with European equities gaining a second consecutive day.

Sterling also recovered despite the fact that traders were waiting for news about the health status of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is battling worsening coronavirus symptoms in the intensive care unit.

Analysts said the news of Johnson’s condition was clearly worrying, but had not yet moved the pound after a decline in Asian hours, as the government’s policy to fight the virus was unlikely to change. The pound sterling recently gained 0.7%.

The dollar fell 0.3% against the yen when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for parts of the country on Tuesday to counter the spread of the corona virus.

“CORRECTION FROM EXTENDED SALES”

The euro rose 0.7%, last trading at USD 1.08650.

“We have a significant decrease in volatility in the currency and equity markets. We know that central banks have done a very good job of reducing the burden on the dollar markets, and that is having an impact,” said Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

“We need some time to fix this … I think what we’re seeing is a bit of a reversal – a correction by over selling. We’re in the process.”

US dollar borrowing costs in swap markets have decreased and swap rates against the euro and pound have dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade this week.

The story goes on

Oil also rose on Tuesday in hopes that oil producers would agree to a cut in production given the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Commodity-exposed currencies such as the Norwegian krone, the Australian dollar and the South African rand rose particularly strongly and rose more than 1% on that day.

These currencies were struck last month when investors dropped them for the safety of the US dollar.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept politics on hold at an overnight meeting after having already cut interest rates and initiated quantitative easing.

“With ongoing evidence that the closures are proving effective to slow the spread of COVID-19, market participants are gradually shifting their focus to when and how the closures could be eased,” said MUFG analysts in a hint.

(Reporting by Iain Withers editing by Gareth Jones)