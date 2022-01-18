Former aide to UK Prime Minister David Cameron accuses him of lying about his party during COVID-19 lockdown.

Former aide to the British prime minister accuses him of lying about his political party during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former top aide, accused the premier of lying to Parliament, saying he would “swear under oath” that the premier was both aware of and permitted a drinks party at Downing Street during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s Cummings’ latest rant against his former boss since he was fired 14 months ago.

7 posts about a Downing Street party attended by Johnson on May 20, 2020 forced the prime minister to apologize in the House of Commons, leaving him fighting for his job.

Cummings has now raised the stakes by alleging that Johnson lied to lawmakers.

Johnson said in his statement last week that he thought he was going to a “work” meeting and that he only stayed for 25 minutes.

His office has also stated that the prime minister was unaware of the event prior to it taking place and that he did not receive the widely reported “bring your own booze” email invitation from his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.

After several newspapers reported over the weekend that Johnson was urged not to allow the party to go on, his spokesman Max Blain said it was “not accurate” to suggest he was aware of the May 20 event.

“It’s untrue to say the prime minister was informed or warned beforehand,” he said.

After “at least two” people raised concerns, Cummings wrote on his blog that Johnson not only knew about the party, but that he agreed with Reynolds that it should go ahead.

“Not only would I swear under oath that this is what happened, but other eyewitnesses who discussed it at the time would as well.”

“The events of May 20, let alone the string of other events, show that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about parties,” Cummings said.

Many Tory MPs have said they are awaiting the outcome of a government investigation into the party — as well as other allegations of widespread rule-breaking in Downing Street — before deciding whether Johnson has misled them and whether they still support his leadership.

In May, the rules prohibiting social gatherings were still in effect…

